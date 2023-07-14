Kejriwal inspects broken DJB regulator, expects situation to normalise within 4 hours

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Indraprastha area on Friday to inspect the regulator of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) that broke due to heavy rain and a rise in the water level of the Yamuna river.

Stating that the situation is expected to normalise within four hours, Keljriwal pointed out, "The water level in the Yamuna river had risen, causing the regulator at Indraprastha to break. The repair work has been underway since last night. I have personally visited the site. Hopefully, it will be fixed within the next four-five hours. The government, along with NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and Army teams, is working diligently to prevent water from entering the city."

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister Atishi informed that she had already instructed the Chief Secretary to seek assistance from the NDRF and the Army to prevent flooding in Delhi due to the damaged IP Regulator.