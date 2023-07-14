Irrigation department regulator suffers damage, Yamuna water flows back towards Delhi

As the overflowing Yamuna disrupted daily life in parts of the national capital on Thursday, a regulator of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department suffered damage near the Indraprastha bus stand and the WHO Building on Drain No 12, exacerbating the already dire situation.

The compromised regulator allowed the Yamuna water to flow back towards the city, intensifying the challenges faced by residents.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal swiftly took action, directing immediate reinforcements to be dispatched to the site, according to a statement.

Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj rushed to the scene to oversee the evolving situation.

Assisted by a team of senior officers from the department, Bharadwaj has been coordinating the efforts to mobilise all available resources to gain control over the flow of water.