Delhi drowns as Yamuna engulfs the city, in pictures
Flood water has engulfed residential areas, Red Fort, Secretariat and adjoining areas as Yamuna River reached 208.62 metres of water level at 1 pm on Thursday
Floods have reached the grounds of Red Fort as Yamuna River crossed 208.62 metres of water level at 1 pm, much above its danger mark, on Thursday, 13 July.
Many residential areas along and near the banks of the river have been engulfed by flood water, drowning entire houses along with it. Residents had to evacuate their houses and have been shifted to relief camps.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had pleaded with residents to evacuate the low lying areas by the earliest since the situation was only going to worsen, on Wednesday, July 12. Section 144 of the CrPC had been implemented in these areas to quell people from coming to these places.
Areas around the Red Fort and Central Secretariat reported knee-deep water making the usual thoroughfare almost impossible in the country’s capital.
In a letter to home minister Amit Shah, Delhi CM Kejriwal said that the water levels were rising because of the water released by the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana. He had further gone on to write that the water release should be minimised to prevent any further rise in water levels.
As of now, Kejriwal has announced that schools and government offices, except for essential services, were to operate in a work from home mode for the next three days. The CM also requested private businesses to implement work from home wherever possible.
