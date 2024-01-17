Kejriwal on 3-day Goa visit from Jan 18

Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be on a three-day visit to Goa from 18 January, party's state chief Amit Palekar has said.

Palekar told PTI on Wednesday, 17 January that Kejriwal along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, MPs Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak will be in the coastal state from 18 January till 20 January.

Palekar said the senior AAP leaders will meet the party's Goa MLAs and other state functionaries and volunteers during their visit, which comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

AAP has two MLAs in the Goa assembly – Venzy Viegas (Benaulim) and Cruz Silva (Velim).

Palekar said the detailed schedule of the programme would be shared later.