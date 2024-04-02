Kejriwal spends restless night in Tihar, his sugar level low: Jail officials

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been remanded in judicial custody till 15 April in the excise policy case, paced up and down his 14X8 feet cell on his first night in Tihar Jail, managing only to sleep for a while, a prison official said.

According to prison officials, Kejriwal was brought to Tihar Jail at 4 pm on Monday, 1 April, and was medically examined before being sent to his cell where he is staying alone. His sugar level was below 50 at that time and medicines were given to him on the advice of doctors, he said.

India's first sitting chief minister to be lodged at Asia's largest prison has been kept in jail number two. His wife and children are likely to meet him on Tuesday, an official said.

The chief minister was given tea in the afternoon and was served home-cooked food for dinner, a source said on Tuesday, adding that he has been given a mattress, blankets and two pillows.

He slept on a cement platform for some time and was seen walking in his cell late in the night, sources said.