Kejriwal to hold meeting over anti-encroachment drive

"Everyone will share their ideas to counter the BJP. The BJP-controlled MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) has launched the encroachment drive, which we have to stop to save the Delhiites. In the name of encroachment they are demolishing people's homes. AAP is standing with the common people of Delhi," said an AAP leader.



During the meeting, the AAP leaders will discuss a strong strategy against the BJP as well as the MCD.