Kelvin Kiptum sets new marathon world record in Chicago

It's not quite as round a number as the 2-hour barrier, but Kelvin Kiptum became the first ever runner to complete a marathon in less than 2 hours and 1 minute in Chicago on Sunday, setting a new marathon world record.

The Kenyan athlete shaved more than 30 seconds off the previous record, set by Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge — also from Kenya — at last year's Berlin Marathon.

Faster in the second half than the first

Kiptum, who also shattered the course record at the London Marathon earlier this year, said after the race that he had not started the run with the world record time in mind. He did however realize he was close to the required pace to break it in the latter stages of the race.

"I feel so happy. I wasn't prepared," Kiptum said. "A world record was not in my mind today."