Berlin Marathon: Assefa smashes women's world record

Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa broke the women's marathon world record in Berlin on Sunday, chopping off more than two minutes from the previous best to clock an official time of two hours 11 minutes and 53 seconds.

On a day of new records, Eliud Kipchoge became the first man to win five Berlin marathons.

Climate activists had threatened to disrupt the event by running onto the course with buckets of orange paint. However, police quickly intervened and the protesters were taken away minutes before the marathon began.