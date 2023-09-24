Berlin Marathon: Assefa smashes women's world record
On a day of new records, Eliud Kipchoge became the first man to win five Berlin marathons
Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa broke the women's marathon world record in Berlin on Sunday, chopping off more than two minutes from the previous best to clock an official time of two hours 11 minutes and 53 seconds.
Climate activists had threatened to disrupt the event by running onto the course with buckets of orange paint. However, police quickly intervened and the protesters were taken away minutes before the marathon began.
Assefa: 'I didn't expect to run this fast'
Assefa slashed a massive 2:11 minutes off the previous women's world record of 2:14:04, set in 2019 by Kenyan Brigid Kosgei in Chicago.
She also improved her personal best by 3:44 minutes, which she ran in last year's marathon in the German capital.
"I didn't expect to run this fast that is to say to break 2:12, but it is the result of hard work," the new world record holder admitted after the race.
Kenyan Sheila Chepkirui came in second, but was nearly six minutes behind the winner. Magdalena Shauri of Tanzania came third with a record eight women finishing under 2 hours and 20 minutes.
