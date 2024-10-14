Kerala: 10-year-old infected with brain-eating amoeba

A 10-year-old boy from Nadutheri, Thalavoor in Kollam has been diagnosed with primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM). He is currently receiving treatment at SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. This is the first reported case of PAM in Kollam.

The District Rapid Response Team (RRT) will hold a meeting at 10 am on Monday to discuss the situation. Health officials revealed that the boy was initially taken to a hospital in Kollam with symptoms of fever, headache, and vomiting.

District health authorities are investigating whether the boy may have been exposed to any contaminated water sources. Field investigations are underway in areas surrounding the boy's home.

Amoebic meningoencephalitis is caused by *Naegleria fowleri*, a free-living amoeba found in warm, fresh water and soil. The infection occurs when the amoeba enters the body through the nose.

According to data shared by Kerala's Health Minister Veena George in the state Assembly earlier this week, Kerala has reported 29 cases of PAM in 2024, of which five have been fatal. The state health department has reported a mortality rate of 26per cent, significantly lower than the global average of 97 per cent.