Kerala Assembly unanimously passes Bill to protect senior citizens from abuse

The Keralam Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a bill to protect senior citizens from abuse and exploitation, regulate elderly care centres and improve access to healthcare and social security.

The Keralam Senior Citizens (Care and Protection of Rights) Bill, 2026, was passed after chief minister V D Satheesan accepted several amendments moved by members of both the ruling and opposition benches.

Introduced in the Assembly on 13 October, the bill was brought back on Monday after scrutiny by the Subject Committee.