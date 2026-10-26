Kerala Assembly unanimously passes Bill to protect senior citizens from abuse
The legislation provides for imprisonment and fines for abuse, illegal possession of elderly people’s property and operating unregistered care centres
The Keralam Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a bill to protect senior citizens from abuse and exploitation, regulate elderly care centres and improve access to healthcare and social security.
The Keralam Senior Citizens (Care and Protection of Rights) Bill, 2026, was passed after chief minister V D Satheesan accepted several amendments moved by members of both the ruling and opposition benches.
Introduced in the Assembly on 13 October, the bill was brought back on Monday after scrutiny by the Subject Committee.
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The legislation seeks to establish a legal framework for elderly care and safeguard the rights of senior citizens. It provides for imprisonment and fines for offences including abuse, illegal possession of senior citizens’ property and running unregistered elderly care centres.
Keralam is the first state in the country to pass what the report describes as a comprehensive law of this kind.
The bill will become law after receiving the Governor’s assent.