Azadi slogans, 'India is not Ram Rajya' resound in NIT Calicut

Students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut were up in arms on Friday, 2 February, over the suspension of Vysakh Premkumar, a fourth-year engineering student, who had staged a protest on the campus against the celebrations of the Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya on 22 January.

The protesting students, including the suspended ones, chanted slogans and raised placards reading 'India is not Rama Rajya'.

Student outfits affiliated to various political parties also staged protests against the suspension of Premkumar, Deccan Herald reported.