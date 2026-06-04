Kerala cabinet approves Rs 14 lakh each for families of Thrissur blast victims

The Kerala government on Thursday, 4 June decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 14 lakh each to the families of those who died in the firecracker unit blast in Thrissur district earlier this year.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister V.D. Satheesan. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Satheesan said the compensation would be given to dependents of all those who lost their lives in the accident, including victims identified through DNA testing.

At least 16 people were killed in the powerful explosion that ripped through a fireworks manufacturing unit at Mundathikode in Thrissur on 21 April. The facility was engaged in preparing fireworks for the annual Thrissur Pooram celebrations when the blast occurred. The explosion triggered a massive fire and scattered human remains over a wide area, complicating rescue and identification efforts. Authorities subsequently relied on DNA testing to identify several victims.

The accident prompted a multi-pronged investigation by police, district authorities and a judicial commission. Investigators have been examining possible violations of safety norms and licensing conditions at the unit. Preliminary findings indicated that the quantity of explosives stored at the site may have exceeded the amount permitted under its licence, while forensic reports are still awaited.