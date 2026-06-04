Kerala cabinet approves Rs 14 lakh each for families of Thrissur blast victims
Cabinet also approves Rs 52 crore to clear paddy procurement dues in Palakkad
The Kerala government on Thursday, 4 June decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 14 lakh each to the families of those who died in the firecracker unit blast in Thrissur district earlier this year.
The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister V.D. Satheesan. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Satheesan said the compensation would be given to dependents of all those who lost their lives in the accident, including victims identified through DNA testing.
At least 16 people were killed in the powerful explosion that ripped through a fireworks manufacturing unit at Mundathikode in Thrissur on 21 April. The facility was engaged in preparing fireworks for the annual Thrissur Pooram celebrations when the blast occurred. The explosion triggered a massive fire and scattered human remains over a wide area, complicating rescue and identification efforts. Authorities subsequently relied on DNA testing to identify several victims.
The accident prompted a multi-pronged investigation by police, district authorities and a judicial commission. Investigators have been examining possible violations of safety norms and licensing conditions at the unit. Preliminary findings indicated that the quantity of explosives stored at the site may have exceeded the amount permitted under its licence, while forensic reports are still awaited.
In the aftermath of the tragedy, the state government announced ex gratia assistance for the families of those killed, while the Centre also announced financial aid. Several organisations, including Thiruvambady Devaswom, whose fireworks display preparations were linked to the unit, later announced separate compensation packages for victims' families and those injured in the blast.
The cabinet also discussed issues related to paddy procurement in Palakkad district and approved measures aimed at resolving long-pending payment concerns faced by farmers, the chief minister said.
As part of the decision, the government will facilitate the release of Rs 52 crore in pending payments to primary cooperative societies involved in paddy procurement. The move is expected to help clear dues owed to farmers and ease financial difficulties in the sector.
In another key decision, the cabinet approved the removal of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons appointed by the previous government in various boards and corporations. Fresh appointments will be made to the resulting vacancies, he said.
The government also cleared the appointment of special government pleaders and senior government pleaders to represent the state in cases before the Kerala High Court, Satheesan added.
With PTI inputs
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