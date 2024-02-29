Kerala CM accuses Centre of ignoring trade union views in Labour Law Amendments

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday, 29 February accused the BJP-ruled Centre of not considering the views of trade unions while amending the Labour Laws.

Addressing the Chief Minister's Face-to-Face programme with workers in Kollam, Vijayan alleged that the new Labour Law amendments would undo many of the gains already made in the labour sector of the country.

"At the stage of revising the Labour laws in the country, the central government is not ready to consider the views of the trade unions or take them into confidence regarding the changes to be made. The new Labour Law amendments will undo many of the gains already made in the labour sector," he said.

Vijayan, however, hailed the coming together of trade unions against the central government's move as "encouraging," transcending politics.

The CM said if trade unions lose the ability to bargain for higher wages and better service conditions, wages will fall across society, increasing inequality.