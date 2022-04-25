Kerala CPI-M is no longer Left, it's extreme right: Congress

Leader of Opposition and Congress veteran VD Satheesan on Monday took a dig at the ruling CPI-M in Kerala saying that the Left no longer has any Leftist ideology and is turning out to be an extreme rightist.



Satheesan was reacting sharply to sudden dropping of Joseph C. Mathew as one of speakers in an open debate on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's pet project-K-Rail.



In a debate slated to take place here on Thursday, the K-Rail management had invited three experts to speak for and as many to highlight the cons of the project. Mathew was listed among those opposing the project.



"The Chief Secretary had invited Mathew which he graciously accepted. But later, he was dropped for reasons best known to them which is not acceptable. This shows the mentality of the Left here, which is no longer based on any Left ideology but is an extreme right ideology," said Satheesan.