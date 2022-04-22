Protests against K-Rail continue in Kerala

Meanwhile, the Congress-led UDF has decided to intensify its protests and warned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan not to underestimate them as they will go to any extent to oppose the project.



"We are willing to go to jail and we will pull out each and every marking stone that will be laid," said an angry KPCC President K. Sudhakaran.



If completed, the K-Rail project will see a 529.45 km corridor connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod with semi - high speed trains covering the distance in around four hours.



Both the Congress and the BJP say that this project is not needed for Kerala given the massive cost which will be in excess of Rs 1.50 lakh crore and would be an environmental and economic disaster and would be a huge burden for the next generation.