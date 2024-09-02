Kerala: CWC agrees to conduct safety audit of Mullaperiyar Dam

Kerala has secured a significant victory with the Central Water Commission (CWC) agreeing to conduct a safety audit of the Mullaperiyar Dam within the next 12 months. This decision was made during the Mullaperiyar Dam Supervisory Committee meeting held on Monday, 2 September, at the CWC headquarters in New Delhi.

Kerala insisted that the safety checks should be conducted by an impartial team of experts. Tamil Nadu is responsible for preparing a list of experts, and Kerala will review before presenting its position to the monitoring committee. The supervisory committee will then announce the formation of the expert panel.

The meeting also determined that Kerala’s experts would review the dam break analysis reportedly completed by the CWC. Based on Kerala’s feedback, Tamil Nadu is required to prepare an emergency action plan for potential dam failures or accidents. This plan should be developed promptly using the updated dam break analysis.

The supervisory committee was established by the Supreme Court in 2014 under justice R.M. Lodha to ensure the safety and proper operation of the Mullaperiyar dam.