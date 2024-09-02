Actor Siddique moves Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail

Malayalam actor Siddique on Monday approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a rape case filed against him.

The Museum police in Thiruvananthapuram charged Siddique with non-bailable offenses under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) following a complaint from a female actor.

The complainant, who began her career as a junior artiste and has appeared in Telugu and Malayalam films, submitted her complaint to the state police chief via email last week. A team led by a sub-inspector from the Museum police station recorded her statement.

Police reached Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram to collect evidence, confirming that Siddique and the complainant stayed there on the same day. On Sunday, investigators took the complainant to the hotel to identify the room where the alleged assault occurred. She stated that Siddique raped her in room 101D of the hotel on 28 January 2016. The police also recorded the statement of the complainant's friend, who was with her at the hotel.

The case was registered under the IPC as the alleged offence took place in 2016. Siddique has denied the allegations and resigned from his position as general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). He has also filed a complaint with the DGP, alleging a conspiracy against him.