Kerala: FIR registered against actor Siddique

A rape case has been registered against Malayalam actor Siddique following a female actor's allegation that he sexually assaulted her in 2016, police said on Wednesday, 28 August.

An FIR under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been registered against the actor at Museum police station, a senior police officer said.

The case was registered under the IPC as the offence allegedly occurred in 2016.

This is the second FIR against a high profile film personality following the allegations of sexual harassment against various directors and actors in the wake of revelations in the Justice Hema Committee report.

The first case, under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), was against director Ranjith on a complaint by a female actor from West Bengal regarding an incident which occurred in 2009.

She had alleged that the director had touched her inappropriately with sexual intent after inviting her to act in the movie Paleri Manikyam in 2009.