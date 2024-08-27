Hema committee SIT: What will it actually investigate?
The SIT, led by crime branch IG Sparjan Kumar, will have senior women officers managing key cases of sexual abuse in the Malayalam film industry
All sexual abuse cases reported at local police stations involving the film industry are to be transferred to the special investigation team (SIT) formed following the publication of the Hema committee report.
During a meeting convened by DGP Sheikh Darvesh Sahib on Tuesday, 27 August, it was decided that senior women officers would handle all major cases, with additional female officers joining the team, according to a release from the Kerala Police.
Initially hesitant to pursue these cases, the government was prompted to establish a special team by the public outcry about the numerous allegations against prominent figures in the industry. This special investigation team was formed by the state government in response to allegations of sexual abuse against actors and directors in the Malayalam film industry. The SIT has been tasked with investigating these allegations of sexual harassment. It is being led by crime branch IG Sparjan Kumar and overseen by Crime Branch additional DGP H. Venkitesh.
The special team also includes IG S. Ajeetha Begum, Crime Branch SP Merin Joseph, coastal police AIG Poonkuzhali, Kerala Police Academy assistant director Aishwarya Dongre, AIG Ajith V. and Crime Branch SP S. Madhusoodhan.
In addition to the SIT members, senior IPS officials also participated in the meeting held at the police headquarters.
The women officers have already begun interviewing survivors.
However, the SIT has not yet decided whether to investigate the claims detailed in the recently released Hema Committee report. According to Manorama News, the team is awaiting further instructions from the chief minister’s office. Sources suggest that the SIT will proceed once the home department issues an official order.
The Hema Commission report, released by the Kerala government on 19 August after a five-year wait, stated that sexual exploitation is rampant in the Malayalam film industry, and that women are asked to 'compromise' in exchange for work.
The Kerala High Court is currently reviewing the report, including the parts that were previously redacted. The court had requested the complete report be filed in a sealed cover as part of the PIL seeking criminal proceedings against those involved in sexual violence against women in the film industry. The court is expected to issue a ruling on this matter on 10 September.
The commission, constituted under Justice K. Hema, was to look into problems faced by women in the Malayalam film industry following a 2017 sexual assault case involving the actor Dileep. The case, which saw an actress abducted and molested by several persons, including Dileep as one of the accused, is still ongoing. The report, filed in 2019, was not released earlier owing to its sensitive content.
According to the report, the Malayalam film industry denies opportunities to those who are not ready to 'cooperate' and grant sexual favours. There is a general perception that actresses are here to make money and will therefore share a bed with anyone.
