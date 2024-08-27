Hema committee SIT: What will it actually investigate?

All sexual abuse cases reported at local police stations involving the film industry are to be transferred to the special investigation team (SIT) formed following the publication of the Hema committee report.

During a meeting convened by DGP Sheikh Darvesh Sahib on Tuesday, 27 August, it was decided that senior women officers would handle all major cases, with additional female officers joining the team, according to a release from the Kerala Police.

Initially hesitant to pursue these cases, the government was prompted to establish a special team by the public outcry about the numerous allegations against prominent figures in the industry. This special investigation team was formed by the state government in response to allegations of sexual abuse against actors and directors in the Malayalam film industry. The SIT has been tasked with investigating these allegations of sexual harassment. It is being led by crime branch IG Sparjan Kumar and overseen by Crime Branch additional DGP H. Venkitesh.

The special team also includes IG S. Ajeetha Begum, Crime Branch SP Merin Joseph, coastal police AIG Poonkuzhali, Kerala Police Academy assistant director Aishwarya Dongre, AIG Ajith V. and Crime Branch SP S. Madhusoodhan.

In addition to the SIT members, senior IPS officials also participated in the meeting held at the police headquarters.

The women officers have already begun interviewing survivors.