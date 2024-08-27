Actor Mohanlal resigns as president of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists'

Following a series of allegations of sexual misconduct against many actors in the Malayalam film industry highlighted by the Hema committee report, actor Mohanlal has resigned as president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on Tuesday, 27 August.

Reports indicate that the entire 17-member executive committee also submitted their resignations jointly.

This development comes at a time when Jagadish was being considered for the position of general secretary, following actor Siddique's resignation amid sexual abuse allegations.

The resignation of the 17-executive committee comes after an online meeting. After the meeting, Mohanlal sent out a resignation letter stating that the entire committee was resigning, taking moral responsibility for the sexual harassment accusations.

'In the wake of sexual accusations faced by a few of the officials of the administrative committee of the AMMA after the release of the Hema committee report, the existing administrative committee of AMMA resigns taking moral responsibility,' said Mohanlal in the letter.