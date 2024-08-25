Kerala: UDF welcomes Ranjith, Siddique resignations

The Congress-led UDF on Sunday, 25 August, welcomed the resignation of eminent filmmaker Ranjith from the state-run Chalachitra Academy and actor Siddique as the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A.) following sexual allegations levelled by two actors against them in separate instances.

However, the opposition front warned the state government that the ongoing row and related developments would not end with the resignation of the duo.

In a hard-hitting statement, the leader of opposition in the state Assembly V.D. Satheesan demanded the resignation of cultural affairs minister Saji Cheriyan accusing him of 'covering up' the Hema Committee report and trying to protect the accused persons by rubbishing the statements of victims.

The recent release of the Hema Committee report, which sheds light into the numerous incidents of sexual abuse in the Malayalam film industry, has prompted several women professionals in the industry to come out and speak up openly about the alleged harassments they suffered from known persons in the industry.

While a Bengali actress levelled misbehavior charges against Ranjith, another actress from the state came up with sexual assault charges against Siddique, following which both of them had to step down from their respective positions on Sunday.