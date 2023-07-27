Kerala decides to reserve seats for transgender persons in nursing courses

The Kerala government announced that it will grant reservations to transgender students pursuing BSc nursing courses in their state.

The state health minister Veena George said, “This is the first time in the history of the state that a reservation has been granted for transgenders in the field of nursing.”

Stating that reservations will be granted to transgenders in the field of nursing, George announced that one seat each will be reserved for the transgender students in BSc Nursing and General Nursing courses.

This is the first time that a reservation has been introduced for transgenders in the field of nursing, the minister wrote in a Facebook post. “The LDF government is working towards the upliftment of the transgender community. This will ensure representation of the transgender community in the health sector,” said George in the post.