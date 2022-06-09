Kerala gold smuggling case: Congress, BJP demand Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation

Since Swapna made the revelation, Vijayan and the Left have gone into a shell, while the opposition parties, including the BJP, are out in the streets protesting and at some places have had skirmishes with the police.



On Thursday, the youth wing of the CPI-M took out a protest march accusing the Sangh parivar forces of attempting to destabilise a people's government.



Meanwhile, State Police chief Anil Kant said based on a case filed in this revelation, an additional director general of police officer will be lead a probe into the case.



The police registered the case based on a complaint filed by former State Minister K.T.Jaleel against Swapna and seven-time former legislator P.C.George and the charges include criminal conspiracy to incite violence.



Jaleel jokingly told the media that he has not seen or heard about biryani vessels reaching Vijayan's house as to his knowledge, he is not a fan of biriyani, but "I" am a fan of it.