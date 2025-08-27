Kerala govt probe into email leak boomerangs, with CMO caught in breach of IT Act

Call it a probe into a probe… but when the Kerala chief minister’s office [CMO] ordered an investigation into a suspected leak of a confidential e-mail from the World Bank to the state’s agriculture department, regarding a Rs 2,366 crore project on climate resistant agro-value enhancement [KERA], it unearthed more than it bargained for.

The probe, led by senior IAS officer B. Ashok, principal secretary for agriculture, was specifically aimed to uncover how information reached the press that Rs 140 crore, part of the first tranche released by the World Bank, was allegedly diverted for non-designated uses.

But instead of finding culprits within the agriculture department, Ashok’s report revealed that it was chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office that had illegally accessed a password-protected mail to the agriculture department — without the knowledge or authorisation of agriculture minister P. Prasad!

Only four designated officers had legal access to that communication. The probe described the move as a violation of standing orders and possibly of the Information Technology Act.