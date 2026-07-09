Kerala govt approves Rs 523 crore for 190 MLD Aluva water plant

The Kerala government has granted administrative approval for a Rs 523-crore project to construct a new 190 MLD (million litres per day) water treatment plant at Aluva, a major initiative aimed at addressing the growing drinking water needs of Kochi and its surrounding urban centres.

According to a statement issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO), the Water Resources Department has cleared the project, which will be implemented under the Kerala Urban Water Supply Improvement Project with financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Once completed, the new treatment plant is expected to significantly strengthen the region’s water supply infrastructure by ensuring an uninterrupted supply of drinking water to residents of the Kochi Corporation, besides the neighbouring municipalities of Aluva, Elur, Thrikkakara, Kalamassery and Maradu. The project will also benefit 13 grama panchayats in the surrounding areas.