Kerala govt miffed with HC for asking it to declare strike "illegal"

However, he said that there is no 'hartal' declared in the state, shops if opened, need not be closed.



Senior CPI-M leader M.V.Jayarajan, who is also the Kannur district party secretary, said what came from the court's direction clearly indicates that the ghost of the British era is returning.



"Workers have the right to shun work and there can be no two opinions on that and it's not a gratis of the court, instead it's the right of the workers. It's unfortunate that one has to say that the ghost of the bygone British era has returned," said Jayarajan, who few years ago had to spend a few days in jail for his statement against the court.



Meanwhile, since Monday afternoon, the social media posts were pointing out that while the protesters went around closing small shops, the Lulu Mall and the Reliance outlet at Kochi were opened. This morning, the angry protesters turned their ire on the Lulu Mall and blocked the main highway in front of it.



The protesters also asked the Lulu Mall authoroties to ensure that the shops are not opened. The trade union leader leading the protests at the place told the media that the management has assured that it will not be opened.