Kerala govt ropes in Metroman E. Sreedharan for replacement of K-Rail

According to sources in the know of things, the Metroman has given his consent.

K-Rail, the dream project of Vijayan was met with massive opposition over its reported "excessive" cost in excess of Rs two lakh crore and flagged by some experts as "environmental disaster". Also, it failed to get the Centre's clearance.

During his meeting with Thomas, Sreedharan is learnt to have given suggestions for alternative ideas.

With Lok Sabha elections round the corner, Vijayan is banking on the Metroman for a proper alternative to be used as an election campaign point.