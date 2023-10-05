Kerala HC allows leave to life convict to undergo IVF treatment

Kerala High Court has allowed a 15 day leave to a life convict for undergoing In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) treatment to have a child on a plea moved by his wife.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan came to the aid of the couple saying that when a wife comes to the court with such a request, it "cannot ignore the same on technicalities".

The court said conviction and sentence in criminal cases was mainly to reform and rehabilitate the offenders.

"A person who has undergone a sentence in a criminal case need not be treated as a different person when he comes out. He has every right to lead a decent life just like any other citizen.".

"Therefore, I am of the opinion that the authorities should give a minimum of 15 days leave to the petitioner’s husband for continuing IVF/ICSI procedure/treatment," the judge said in order given recently.

The court directed the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services to grant leave to the man for undergoing the IVF treatment, in accordance with law as expeditiously as possible and at any rate within two weeks from date of receipt of a certified copy of the order.

While granting the relief to the couple, the court made it clear that the instant order need not be taken as a precedent in all cases.

"Each case has to be considered based on its merit. The genuineness of the claim is important. The convicts cannot make use of this to get out of jail. Each case has to be considered based on the genuineness of the claim," it said.