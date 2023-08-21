Kerala HC appoints amicus curiae to formulate guidelines for ensuring the safety of electronic documents

The Kerala High Court on Monday appointed advocate Renjith B Marar as amicus curiae to help the court in formulating guidelines to ensure the safety of electronic documents in judicial custody.

The issue came to the notice of the court while it was considering a plea moved by the survivor in the 2017 actress assault case alleging foul play in the investigation in the case in which actor Dileep is a key accused.

In her plea she alleged that against all ethical and legal norms, the advocates representing Dileep interfered with the administration of justice by tampering with evidence and illegally influencing material witnesses.

The plea also pointed out that evidence in this regard has already been published in the media and the fundamental right of the petitioner to a fair trial and her right to privacy guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution were violated.