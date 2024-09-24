Kerala High Court dismisses actor Siddique's anticipatory bail plea

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday, 24 September, rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Malayalam film actor Siddique in a rape case registered against him based on a complaint by an actress.

"Application is dismissed," justice C.S. Dias said.

The detailed order giving reasons for rejecting the actor's plea is not yet available.

Siddique, who was booked for offences under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation), has claimed in his plea that the complainant female actor, has subjected him to the "prolonged campaign of harassment and false accusations since 2019".

In his anticipatory bail plea, he further claimed that she had repeatedly, for the past five years, made unsubstantiated and false claims of sexual misbehaviour and 'verbal sexual offers' by him in a theatre in 2016.