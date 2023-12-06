Kerala HC refuses to allow termination of 30-week pregnancy of 14-year-old child

The Kerala High Court has refused to allow the medical termination of a 30-week pregnancy of a 14-year-old girl, saying it was in an advanced stage.

Justice Devan Ramachandran dismissed the plea for aborting the foetus filed by the girl's mother and said it was not a case where the "victim child's health was at risk" on account of the pregnancy nor were any lethal foetal abnormalities detected.

Her mother had sought medical termination of the pregnancy on the ground that her daughter was raped, and the accused was in custody under the provisions of the Protection of the Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court noted that even though the records and reports available on file indicate that the victim child had not been forced, "the child was still very young - just 13 to 14 years in age" and what happened to her is "certainly statutory rape".

The high court observed that the pregnancy was almost in its ninth month and the foetus was gaining weight and fat, getting closer to its eventual birth weight.