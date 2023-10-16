Supreme Court rejects abortion plea in married woman’s third pregnancy

Ignoring the request of a married woman, the Supreme Court rejected her plea seeking to abort her third pregnancy which had crossed the 26-week mark on grounds of post-partum illness.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra stated that allowing the petitioner to terminate the pregnancy would violate Sections 3 and 5 of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act.

These sections state that a pregnancy can be terminated if there is a substantial risk that if the child were born, it would suffer from any serious physical or mental abnormality and if the continuance of a pregnancy would involve such risk of injury to the health of the pregnant woman.