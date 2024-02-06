Kerala HC rejects plea for CBI probe into killing of Dr Vandana Das

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday, 6 January dismissed a plea seeking a CBI probe into the brutal killing of Dr Vandana Das by a patient at a taluk hospital in Kollam district in May last year, saying there is no reason to doubt the integrity or credibility of the police investigation.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas rejected the plea moved by the doctor's parents alleging that the police, "in a haste to wash their hands clean", had fabricated the First Information Statement.

The court said that in cases where the police are under a scanner of doubt, and the fingers are pointed against them, investigation can be entrusted to the CBI.

"However, the said principle is not an inflexible rule. In the instant case, as noticed earlier, there is no allegation of any criminal intent or act committed by any of the police officers. Petitioners (victim's parents) only allege ‘an act of cowardice’ by the police.

"No serious flaws could be pointed out by the petitioners in the manner in which the investigation was conducted. Except for certain omissions on the part of the police who had accompanied Sandeep (accused) to the hospital. An omission to act in an expected manner cannot by itself impute criminality," it said.

G Sandeep, a school teacher by profession, was brought to the taluk hospital by the police for medical treatment during the small hours of May 10, 2023 and he had gone on a sudden attacking spree using a pair of surgical scissors kept in the room where his leg injury was being dressed.

He had initially attacked the police officers and a private person who had accompanied him to the hospital and then turned on the young doctor who could not escape to safety.

She was stabbed several times and later succumbed to injuries in a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram where she was rushed following the attack.