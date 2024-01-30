Kerala: 15 PFI activists sentenced to death for murder of BJP’s OBC Morcha leader

A Kerala court, which had earlier found 15 members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) guilty in the 2021 murder of BJP leader Renjith Sreenivasan, sentenced all of them to death on 30 January.

There are 31 accused in the murder case of the state secretary of the BJP’s OBC Morcha, and this verdict was pronounced for 15 accused.

On 20 January, the Mavelikkara Additional Sessions Judge, VG Sreedevi, found all the 15 accused guilty of the murder and on Tuesday the court sentenced all of them to death for the heinous crime.

Renjith, a practicing advocate at the Alappuzha Bar Association, was the BJP’s candidate for the Alappuzha Assembly constituency in 2021.