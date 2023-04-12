Kerala HC stays FIR against Swapna Suresh for allegations against CPI-M

In a relief for gold smuggling prime accused Swapna Suresh, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed an FIR against her based on a case filed by a CPI-M worker from Kannur over her "baseless allegations" against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI-M state Secretary M.V. Govindan.



The present case against her came after Swapna, who is now residing in Bengaluru, claimed on social media last month that a person named Vijesh Pillai had approached her at Bengaluru with an offer that if she withdraws all her allegations against Vijayan, his wife, and children, she would be given Rs 30 crore and a safe passage to Malaysia.



Pillai reportedly warned that if she does not accept it, Govindan will be very angry and might even eliminate her.