Kerala HC suo motu takes up Tanur boat tragedy case

While the boat owner Nassar is in police custody, the boat driver and his assistant managed to escape soon after the boat capsized. The police are on a lookout for the duo.



Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan arrived in Kozhikode this morning and visited the 10 people who are recovering at hospitals after being rescued.



"I visited those in the hospital and was told all of them, including women and children, are recovering well," said Khan.



Now all eyes are on the High Court as three judicial commission reports of similar boat tragedies in the state had submitted their reports.



The court will look into the action taken on the reports.