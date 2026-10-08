Kerala HC asks SIT to finalise Sabarimala gold-loss chargesheets on time

The directions came after the SIT placed a draft chargesheet before the court in the Sreekovil case. The investigation team informed the bench that the National Metallurgical Laboratory's report on samples collected from gold-plated artefacts at Sabarimala is expected by 12 October.

The court noted that the draft chargesheet in the Sreekovil case lists 292 witnesses. It also recorded that the certified copy of forensic results relating to data analysis is yet to be obtained.

The SIT had sought time until 25 October to complete the chargesheet and initiate the process for prosecution sanction, as provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act have also been invoked against the accused.

“Having gone through the draft chargesheet and the meticulous manner in which the investigation has been carried out by the Special Investigation Team, we are of the view that the time sought by the chief of the Special Investigation Team can be granted,” the bench said.

The court accordingly granted time until 25 October 2026, to finalise the chargesheet and take necessary steps to obtain prosecution sanction in Crime No. 3701 of 2025, relating to the Sreekovil case.

In the Dwarapalaka case, the SIT told the court that incidents connected with the transportation of the Dwarapalaka idols in 2025 had also been clubbed with the main offence involving the alleged misappropriation of gold.

The investigation team said the National Metallurgical Laboratory's analysis report was still awaited and sought 25 November to complete the chargesheet and submit the request for prosecution sanction.

The court directed the investigating officer to finalise the chargesheet and submit the prosecution sanction request by 25 November 2026, in Crime No. 3700 of 2025.

The bench also instructed the SIT to strictly adhere to the deadlines and bring the investigations to their logical conclusion without further delay.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on 26 October.

The SIT is investigating two cases concerning alleged loss or misappropriation of gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and the Sreekovil doorframes at the Sabarimala temple.

More than 15 people have been arrested in connection with the two cases, including Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru and three former presidents of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

With PTI inputs