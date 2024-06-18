Kerala HC directs notices be sent to CM Vijayan, Veena in graft case

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday, 18 June, directed that notices be sent to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter Veena Vijayan in a petition filed by Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan alleging corruption.

On Tuesday, the director general of prosecution questioned the petition, but the court after hearing both the sides, directed notices to be sent to both CM Vijayan and Veena and posted the case for 2 July.

Speaking to the media, Mathew Kuzhalnadan said, “This is a normal procedure and now the case will be heard in detail and we will wait for that.”

Leader of Opposition, VD Satheesan said the Congress party was strongly behind Mathew Kuzhalnadan’s legal fight.

Incidentally Mathew Kuzhalnadan approached the high court, after a Vigilance Court in May rejected his plea seeking a court-monitored probe into the allegations of corruption against the father and daughter.