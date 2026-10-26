Kerala HC permits case against judge after minor son’s alleged involvement in fatal crash
Teenager granted bail after culpable homicide charge; victim’s family questions police handling of the case
The Kerala High Court permitted police to register a case against a judge whose minor son allegedly caused a fatal road accident
The teenager was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board
The victim’s daughter demanded accountability and accused police of giving the boy preferential treatment
The Kerala High Court on Monday authorised police to register a case against an Additional District and Sessions Judge whose minor son allegedly drove a car that struck and killed a 55-year-old man near Cheranalloor on Sunday.
The high court granted permission on its administrative side after police sought approval to proceed against the judge, sources said.
The victim, Jayabalakrishnan, was returning home after closing his food stall when the accident occurred between 2 am and 3 am.
According to police, a Mercedes-Benz registered in the judge’s name and allegedly driven by his minor son hit Jayabalakrishnan’s two-wheeler from behind at high speed. He died at the scene.
Police initially registered a case against the teenager under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), concerning causing death by negligence. He was subsequently released on bail under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.
Following protests by the victim’s family outside Cheranalloor police station, the boy was apprehended again. Police also booked him under Section 105 of the BNS for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and produced him before the Juvenile Justice Board, which granted him bail.
Speaking to reporters on Monday morning, Jayabalakrishnan’s daughter said she would continue seeking justice and hold both the judge and his son accountable for her father’s death.
She expressed distrust in the police investigation, alleging that officers had treated the teenager favourably because of his father’s position.
She also voiced concern that serious incidents involving minors were being “normalised”, arguing that juvenile status should not allow those responsible to evade accountability.
With PTI inputs