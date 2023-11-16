Kerala High Court terms political defection the 'bane of democracy'

Only a stringent anti-defection law and imposition of financial penalties on defectors can weed out corrupt practices like political defection, the Kerala High Court has observed.

Terming the practice a bane of democracy, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas underlined that current anti-defection laws have not been effective in curbing the practice.

"The conduct of political defection betrays not only the party under whose ticket the candidate contested the elections but also the will of the people who elected the candidate ... Wriggling out of the evil of anti-defection law on technicalities, despite changing sides after the election, erodes the efficiency of the law enacted. Such attempts will be to the peril of democracy itself. Ingenious methods adopted by the defectors to overcome the rigour of anti-defection law must be dealt with sternly, as otherwise, the purpose of the statute itself could be destroyed," he noted.