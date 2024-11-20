Kerala: LDF MLA Antony Raju charged for tampering with underwear—again!

In an unexpected turn of legal events, the Supreme Court has reinstated criminal proceedings against Kerala MLA and former minister Antony Raju, following allegations of tampering with a crucial piece of evidence — a pair of underwear — in a 1990 drug case. Yes, you read that correctly: a stolen pair of underwear.

Raju is a member of Kerala's Left Democratic Front.

On Wednesday (20 November), a bench of justices C.T. Ravikumar and Sanjay Karol overturned the Kerala High Court's decision that had ruled that the case should be barred under Section 195(1)(b) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The Supreme Court’s ruling has now sent the case back to the chief judicial magistrate who had initially taken cognisance of the charges against Raju. The case, which revolves around a mysterious tampering with a pair of underwear, must now be concluded within a year.

Acknowledging the case’s long history, the Supreme Court directed that the trial be completed within 12 months. It also upheld the Kerala High Court's directive for a fresh investigation into the matter, dismissing the argument that petitioner M.R. Ajayan did not have the standing to appeal.

The case reached the Supreme Court through two special leave petitions: one filed by Antony Raju, challenging the High Court’s decision to allow new proceedings, and another filed by M.R. Ajayan, who contested the quashing of the criminal case.

The case dates back over three decades, when Raju was a junior lawyer involved in a drug seizure case. The incident at the heart of the case involved an Australian national who was found with charas hidden in his underwear — a detail that would later spark the controversial legal battle. The underwear, seized as evidence, was originally deemed a material object in the case.