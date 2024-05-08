Kerala: Mathrubhoomi camera person killed in wild elephant attack

In a shocking incident, a cameraperson of a leading Malayalam news channel was killed in a wild elephant attack while reporting in Palakkad district in northern Kerala on Wednesday.

A.V. Mukesh (34) of Mathrubhumi News was seriously injured in the attack when he and the channel's reporter were capturing visuals of the movement of a stray elephant herd, channel sources said.

Tragedy struck the hapless Mukesh as he was shooting visuals of the animals crossing a river in a location between Malambuzha and Kanjikode, an area that witnesses frequent stray wild elephants, locals said.

Though the reporter and the driver of their vehicle managed to run to safety, Mukesh was attacked and seriously injured by an elephant. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but could not be saved, they said.

Originally from Parappanangadi in Malappuram district, Mukesh had been working in the Palakkad bureau of Mathrubhumi News for the past year. He had also been part of the channel's New Delhi bureau for several years.