Kerala elephant attacks: Tribal woman fourth to die in two months

A tribal woman was allegedly trampled to death by a wild elephant deep inside a forest area bordering Wayanad and Malappuram districts, police said in Wayanad on Thursday.

Police also said the woman's husband suffered serious injuries in the attack. The couple were attacked when they reportedly went into the forest to collect honey, they said.

The incident occurred in the Parappanpara forests, and authorities came to know of it on Thursday after fellow members of the tribal community informed the police and forest officials.

"The incident happened around five kilometres inside the forest from Meppadi in Wayanad district. Her husband has suffered a major injury to his thigh bone. He is undergoing treatment," a police officer said.

The couple belongs to the Kattunaikkan community, the police said, adding that the body of the woman has been taken to a nearby hospital for post-mortem.

This is the fourth death caused by wild elephants in Kerala in the past two months. A forest watcher, 50-year-old Paul, was trampled to death by a wild elephant while he was on his way to work at Kuruva in Wayanad district on 16 February.