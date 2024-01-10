Kerala: NIA apprehends first accused in hand-chopping case of T.J. Joseph

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Savad, the primary accused in the professor T.J. Joseph hand-chopping case, 13 years after the gruesome incident. The NIA's fugitive tracking team raided a house in Mattannur and arrested Savad on the night of Tuesday, 9 January.

He is set to be produced before the NIA Special Court in Kochi on 10 Wednesday. The agency will seek his custody as part of collecting crucial evidence in the case. Last year, the NIA had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information on Savad.

He was picked up from his rented home at Beram, ward 10, in Mattannur, where he has been staying for the past five months and working as a carpenter. The 38-year-old resident of Asamannoor village in Ernakulam district has been absconding ever since the incident, which happened on 4 July 2010.

The right hand of Joseph, professor of Newman College in Thodupuzha in Idukki district, was chopped off by Savad and a few other workers of the now-outlawed Islamic outfit PFI on 4 July 2010. Attacked when he was returning home with his family after attending Sunday mass in a church in Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam, Joseph was pulled out of his vehicle and assaulted by the PFI members, and then Savad chopped off his right hand.