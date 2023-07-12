Special NIA court convicts 6 persons in 2010 college professor hand chopping case

A special NIA court in Kerala on Wednesday convicted six persons, who are allegedly members of now banned radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), in the sensational hand-chopping case of a college professor in Kerala in 2010.

Special NIA court judge Anil K Bhaskar found them guilty of attempted murder, conspiracy and various other offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the second phase of the trial in the case.