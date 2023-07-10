NIA starts interrogation of OTP sharing accused over ‘Pakistan link’

A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached Bhubaneswar on Monday and started interrogation of arrested Abhijeet Sanjay Jambure, who was alleged in regular touch with some Pakistani intelligence officials.

The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police had arrested Abhijeet, a software company employee, from Pune, Maharashtra on June 29. He is now on four-day police remand, informed K.K. Panigrahi, superintendent of police, STF.

Abhijeet has links with at least seven Pakistan citizens and 10 Nigerian citizens through WhatsApp, said the SP.

A team of Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has interrogated Abhijit on Sunday while NIA team also started interrogating him on Monday as the accused was allegedly having direct touch with some Pakistan agents and Nigerian nationals.