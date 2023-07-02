NIA conducts raids against Ghazwa-e-Hind radical outfit

Officials have said that National Investigation Agency has conducted multiple raids across three states relating to a case against the “Ghazwa-e-Hind” radical outfit run by Pakistan-based subjects.

Five locations – two in Patna and one in Darbhanga (Bihar) and one each in Surat (Gujarat) and Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) - were raided by the NIA in connection with the case registered last year, the federal agency said.

It said incriminating material, including digital devices such as mobile phones and memory cards, SIM cards and documents, were seized during the raids which were conducted at the premises of suspects across three states.

The case was registered after the arrest of Marghoob Ahmad Danish alias “Tahir” of Phulwarisharif area of Patna by Bihar Police on July 14 last year. The NIA took over the case eight days later.