NIA arrests key aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

After carrying out a double murder in Chandigarh (on Bishnoi's directions) in the beginning of 2020, the official said, the gangster's associates Monu Dagar, Pradhan, Cheema and Rajan were in Lucknow with Singh.

The investigation has also revealed that many gangsters and associates of Bishnoi from other states like Rinku, Rajpal and Bhati (Madhya Pradesh) were also harboured by Singh, the spokesperson said.

The NIA said Singh was arrested in a case related to a conspiracy hatched by members of Bishnoi's criminal syndicates and gangs based in India and abroad to raise funds and recruit youths to carry out terrorist acts in Delhi and other parts of the country.

"The investigations so far have shown that the conspiracy was hatched/being hatched in jails of different states and was being executed by an organised network of operatives based abroad," the agency said.

The NIA has already established the involvement of the terror syndicate in several sensational cases, including the targeted killing of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pradeep Kumar in 2022 and Raju Theth in Rajasthan's Sikar besides the murder of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and the RPG attack.

The agency has so far arrested 15 accused and had charge-sheeted 14 of them, including Bishnoi, in the terror-gangster conspiracy case on March 24 under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act.

"Further investigations into the conspiracy are continuing as part of the NIA's efforts to destroy the growing nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers, and to dismantle their funding and infrastructure," the spokesperson said.