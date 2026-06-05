Kerala on alert as heavy rain and winds wreak havoc

Relentless rain and gusty winds continued to batter Kerala on Friday, flooding low-lying areas, damaging property and disrupting daily life, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of even more intense weather over the weekend.

The weather agency issued an orange alert for eight districts on Friday and upgraded its warning to a red alert for several northern districts on Saturday and Sunday, signalling the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall.

According to the IMD, red alerts have been issued for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Saturday, while Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad will remain under red alert on Sunday.

For Friday, orange alerts were in force in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, with yellow alerts covering the rest of the state.

Heavy showers inundated several low-lying areas in Kochi, where waterlogging and flooding triggered protests outside the Kochi Corporation office, with residents demanding swift remedial action.