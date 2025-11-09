Kerala orders probe into students singing RSS song during Vande Bharat inauguration
State government has sought a report from DPI; Centre says children sang “innocently” as political row escalates
The Kerala government on Sunday ordered an inquiry into reports that school students were made to sing an RSS song onboard the newly inaugurated Vande Bharat Express between Ernakulam and Bengaluru. General Education Minister V. Sivankutty directed the DPI (Director of Public Instructions) to investigate the matter and submit a report.
In a statement issued by his office, Sivankutty said the government viewed the incident with “utmost seriousness”. Politicising children at government events and using them to promote the agenda of any group violated constitutional principles, he added. The inquiry will examine whether there were procedural lapses in involving students in the official programme, with further action to follow based on the findings.
Sivankutty said the government was duty-bound to uphold secular and national values, and steps would be taken to ensure that these principles were protected.
However, Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism Suresh Gopi defended the students’ rendition of the song.
Speaking to reporters in Thrissur, he said it was “an innocent celebration”, adding, “They felt to sing that song at the moment and they did so. Anyway, it's not an extremist song.”
The contrasting responses came a day after the incident sparked strong criticism across Kerala. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the act, saying that including an RSS song in an official government programme was a violation of constitutional values. He alleged that the RSS “constantly spreads anti-religious hatred and communal divisive politics”, and said the use of the Railways — a major public sector undertaking — to further such ideology was “unacceptable”.
Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan called the act “illegal and undemocratic”, alleging that the BJP was attempting to import divisive politics from other parts of the country into Kerala.
Southern Railway had reportedly withdrawn its initial social media post amid criticism. Later on Sunday, however, it reposted the video of the students singing, along with an English translation, stating: “The students of Saraswathi Vidyalaya beautifully performed their school song during the inaugural run of the Ernakulam Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express.”
With PTI inputs
