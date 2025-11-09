Kerala orders probe into students singing RSS song during Vande Bharat inauguration

The Kerala government on Sunday ordered an inquiry into reports that school students were made to sing an RSS song onboard the newly inaugurated Vande Bharat Express between Ernakulam and Bengaluru. General Education Minister V. Sivankutty directed the DPI (Director of Public Instructions) to investigate the matter and submit a report.

In a statement issued by his office, Sivankutty said the government viewed the incident with “utmost seriousness”. Politicising children at government events and using them to promote the agenda of any group violated constitutional principles, he added. The inquiry will examine whether there were procedural lapses in involving students in the official programme, with further action to follow based on the findings.

Sivankutty said the government was duty-bound to uphold secular and national values, and steps would be taken to ensure that these principles were protected.

However, Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism Suresh Gopi defended the students’ rendition of the song.